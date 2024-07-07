PIA launches special flights for Iraq as Muharram begins

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched special flights for Najaf, Iraq to facilitate pilgrims as the holy month of Muharram has started.

The "Operation Ashura" flight operation has been launched to provide pilgrims with a seamless travel experience during this significant religious observance period. The return flights are set to begin on the 20th of this month to bring pilgrims from Najaf.

It is to be highlighted that no further details have been revealed. Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam (the others being Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah, and Dhu al-Hijjah). Najaf is a place with historical and religious significance.

The specific practices and customs during Muharram can vary depending on cultural and sectarian differences within Islam; however, Muslims in general observe the month with religious reverence and respect.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, so the first Muharram will fall on Monday, July 8. Consequently, Ashura — the 10th of Muharram — will be observed on Wednesday, July 17.