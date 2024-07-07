After UAE, Canadian team to inspect airports in Pakistan

KARACHI - A delegation of Transport Canada is due in Pakistan this month to inspect various airports across the country.
The Transport Canada team - a government department mandated with developing regulations, policies, and services related to transportation - will arrive in Karachi on July 14 for a thorough examination of the airports.
As Pakistan operates direct flights to Canada, the team will conduct a thorough inspection of the direct flights and will also review the security situation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Islamabad International Airport, and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
The Canadian delegation will examine passenger handling, baggage screening, cargo, and other matters related to flight safety and security.
During the inspection, the officials from the Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, and other relevant organizations will also brief the Canadian delegation on diverse areas.
The visit comes days after the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) confirmed that aviation security at Pakistan's Islamabad and Karachi airports meets international standards. This announcement follows a comprehensive inspection aimed at enhancing the country's security protocols.
A two-member delegation from the UAE, headed by a senior GCAA director, Abdullah Al Kaabi, arrived in Pakistan last month for a week-long evaluation of the two aviation facilities. Their visit included assessments in the federal capital before proceeding to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
The PCAA noted that this UAE-GCAA visit was the first of its kind, following similar assessments conducted by the United Kingdom Department of Transport earlier this year.
Pakistan's aviation landscape came under intense scrutiny in 2020 after it was revealed that approximately 262 out of 860 active pilots held fake licenses. This led to the grounding of about 150 pilots from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other carriers.
This scandal emerged in the aftermath of the tragic crash of PIA Flight 8303 in Karachi, resulting in the suspension of PIA’s operations in the EU and other regions which is still in place. The incident spurred calls for regulatory reforms to improve safety standards and transparency.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
