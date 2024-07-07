After UAE, Canadian team to inspect airports in Pakistan

Search

Immigration

08:27 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
KARACHI - A delegation of Transport Canada is due in Pakistan this month to inspect various airports across the country.

The Transport Canada team - a government department mandated with developing regulations, policies, and services related to transportation - will arrive in Karachi on July 14 for a thorough examination of the airports. 

As Pakistan operates direct flights to Canada, the team will conduct a thorough inspection of the direct flights and will also review the security situation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Islamabad International Airport, and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The Canadian delegation will examine passenger handling, baggage screening, cargo, and other matters related to flight safety and security. 

During the inspection, the officials from the Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, and other relevant organizations will also brief the Canadian delegation on diverse areas.

The visit comes days after the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) confirmed that aviation security at Pakistan's Islamabad and Karachi airports meets international standards. This announcement follows a comprehensive inspection aimed at enhancing the country's security protocols.

A two-member delegation from the UAE, headed by a senior GCAA director, Abdullah Al Kaabi, arrived in Pakistan last month for a week-long evaluation of the two aviation facilities. Their visit included assessments in the federal capital before proceeding to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The PCAA noted that this UAE-GCAA visit was the first of its kind, following similar assessments conducted by the United Kingdom Department of Transport earlier this year.

Pakistan's aviation landscape came under intense scrutiny in 2020 after it was revealed that approximately 262 out of 860 active pilots held fake licenses. This led to the grounding of about 150 pilots from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other carriers.

This scandal emerged in the aftermath of the tragic crash of PIA Flight 8303 in Karachi, resulting in the suspension of PIA’s operations in the EU and other regions which is still in place. The incident spurred calls for regulatory reforms to improve safety standards and transparency. 

