This famous attraction in Italy is no more free to visit

Web Desk 01:03 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
MILAN - Starting this week, visitors to the Pantheon, one of the world's most well-preserved monuments in Italy, will be required to pay a €5 entry fee.

The change was confirmed by the Italian Tourism Minister regarding the world-famous site which attracts millions of visitors annually being one of Italy's most popular tourist attractions.

The implementation of the entry fee – which is drawing mixed responses - is part of a national initiative aimed at generating additional revenue from the country's cultural assets. The Tourism Ministry has set a target of allocating 70% of the proceeds towards cleaning and maintenance efforts, while the remaining funds are expected to be distributed to the diocese of Rome, Schengenvisainfo reported.

There is an exception for the worshippers attending religious services who will not be charged the entry fee.

The Pantheon boasts six-meter thick walls dating back to A.D. 117 and has the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome which has survived through storms and violence. The site is known for its historic importance as it survived the ravages of Barbarian attacks before being converted into a Christian church.

Pantheon is not the only facility to charge tourists as other attractions like the Colosseum also requires entry fee, especially for guided tours.

Despite the entry fee, the country is sure to attract globetrotters who had seen disruption in their travel plans due to Covid-19. Italy is a treasure trove of captivating destinations as one can discover the romance of Venice as they float through its enchanting canals besides exploring the artistic masterpieces of Florence, including Michelangelo's David.

Another spot to visit could be the breathtaking Amalfi Coast, with its picturesque cliffside towns as well as Pompeii and Herculaneum. Tourists can also marvel at the architectural wonders of Milan, such as the magnificent Duomo.

For foodies, the country is a haven as they can indulge in the culinary delights of Tuscany and enjoy the beauty of Chianti and you must pack your bags to visit the country before other attractions also charge you for entry fee.

