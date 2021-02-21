Women can now join Saudi Arabia’s armed forces
Web Desk
11:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Women can now join Saudi Arabia’s armed forces
Share

JEDDAH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened military recruitment to women through unified admission portal.

Both genders can sign up through a unified admission portal. Military ranks from soldier to sergeant will be available in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services, local media reported.

All applicants must be medically fit and pass certain admission procedures, while some additional criteria have been added for female applicants, according to the Arab News.

Saudi female applicants must be between the age of 21 and 40 years old, have a height of 155 cm or taller, and cannot be a government employee. Female submissions must also hold an independent national identity card and have at least a high school education. Applicants married to non-Saudi citizens will not be accepted.

This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. The plan was first announced in 2019.

Saudi woman steers F1 car as driving ban dies in ... 02:58 PM | 25 Jun, 2018

JEDDAH - In an unprecedented move, a Saudi woman drove a Renault Formula One car around the French Grand Prix circuit ...

More From This Category
Nigeria arrests notorious drug baron who smuggled ...
07:30 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Germany refuses to supply arms to India over ...
01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
China releases dramatic video of deadly clash ...
10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Pakistani-American investor, who donated for ...
09:35 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami caught with ...
08:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021
04:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr