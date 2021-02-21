Women can now join Saudi Arabia’s armed forces

JEDDAH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened military recruitment to women through unified admission portal.

Both genders can sign up through a unified admission portal. Military ranks from soldier to sergeant will be available in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services, local media reported.

All applicants must be medically fit and pass certain admission procedures, while some additional criteria have been added for female applicants, according to the Arab News.

Saudi female applicants must be between the age of 21 and 40 years old, have a height of 155 cm or taller, and cannot be a government employee. Female submissions must also hold an independent national identity card and have at least a high school education. Applicants married to non-Saudi citizens will not be accepted.

This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. The plan was first announced in 2019.