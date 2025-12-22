Man kills wife, two daughters for leaving home without Burqa

LUCKNOW – A fiery husband murdered his wife and their two young daughters, then buried them in a pit inside their home, and that’s due to the wife’s resistance to going to her parental home without wearing burqa and using public transport.

The heinous crime was reported from Kandhla village, Shamli district, western Uttar Pradesh, on 16 December, when police recovered bodies and arrested the accused, identified as Farooq. The man kept her wife confined tothe house for her entire adult life. She never ventured outside, had no contact with relatives or neighbors, and her children had never attended school or religious institutions.

Police say that on the night of 9–10 December, Farooq killed Tahira and the eldest and youngest daughters, aged 14–15 and 6–7 years. He planned the murder meticulously, purchasing illegal weapons and hiring laborers to dig a pit inside the house in advance. When the daughters woke up during the attack, he allegedly killed them as well, then buried all three bodies and covered the pit with concrete flooring.

Police said Farooq admitted during probe that he considered his wife’s act of leaving the home without a burqa a form of disobedience. He lured her back from her parents’ house under false pretenses to execute the murder.

The surviving three children, all under 12, were initially misled into believing their mother and sisters were sent away, and were fed food from a hotel for several days. Eventually, they informed their grandparents, leading to Farooq’s arrest.

Farooq’s mother revealed that he had never allowed Tahira to interact with anyone, and she had never complained about her confinement. Neighbors confirmed that Tahira had never been seen outside the house, except in one side-profile photo taken at a wedding. Even her own children struggled to recognize her in that picture.

Police also found that Farooq had never applied for Aadhaar cards or availed any government schemes for his wife or children. The investigation so far shows no evidence of anyone else being involved in the crime.

After the murder, Farooq is now in jail. Her children, who had never attended school, have expressed a strong desire to study.

This horrifying case exposed deep-seated domestic control and oppression within some households, and the brutal lengths one man went to punish perceived disobedience.