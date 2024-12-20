Man hires hitman to murder wife over refusal of second marriage

In a harrowing incident, a woman professor, Feroza Jameel, was tragically murdered in Multan after her husband hired a hitman when she refused to permit him to marry a second time.

According to police reports, the husband masterminded the crime, agreeing to pay the hired killer Rs1.5 million. To divert suspicion, he staged the murder as a robbery.

The crime unfolded while the couple, along with their child, was traveling by car. The hitman intercepted the vehicle and fatally shot Professor Jameel.

Following thorough investigations, authorities apprehended the husband, the shooter, and two accomplices. The husband confessed to his role in the crime, revealing that he had paid Rs200,000 upfront to the hitman and promised the remaining Rs1.3 million after the murder.

Gender-based violence, including domestic abuse, acid attacks, sexual assault, and other forms of violence, remains a deeply entrenched issue in Pakistan. Such violence is especially prevalent in rural and less progressive regions, where societal norms and legal systems often fail to protect women effectively.

Globally, the scope of gender-based violence is staggering. A recent report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women revealed that in 2023 alone, approximately 85,000 women and girls were murdered worldwide. Shockingly, 60% of these murders—more than 51,000—were committed by intimate partners or family members.

The report noted that this equates to 140 women being killed daily, or one every 10 minutes, by those closest to them. “The home remains the most dangerous place for women and girls in terms of the risk of lethal victimisation,” it stated.

This tragic incident in Multan serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for societal reforms and robust legal protections to combat gender-based violence and ensure the safety of women across Pakistan.