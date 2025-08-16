Over 320 dead, thousands displaced as Northern Pakistan hit by disasterous flash floods

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and parts of Pakistan are facing catastrophic disaster as relentless monsoon rains trigger flash floods, leaving more than 320 people dead in just two days.

KP hit with 307 fatalities, while Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan reported 14 deaths combined. Local communities have been stranded as homes collapse and streets are submerged. The worst-affected districts are Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, and Battagram which have been officially declared disaster zones.

Buner district alone has reported over 184 deaths, while Shangla, Swat, and Bajaur have also suffered significant casualties and widespread displacement.

In Mingora, the main town of Swat Valley, residents wade through flooded streets amid widespread destruction. Over 2,000 rescue workers are conducting relief operations, facing challenges from landslides, washed-out roads, and ongoing heavy rainfall. Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue agency, said, “Many survivors refuse to leave after losing loved ones trapped in debris. Rescue teams are forced to travel on foot to reach remote areas, battling nature at every step.”

Travel Advisory for Tourists

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued travel advisory warning citizens against visiting mountainous and tourist areas during the ongoing monsoon. Authorities described such journeys as unsafe and potentially life-threatening, emphasizing that Section 144 could be imposed if necessary. Citizens have been urged to follow weather updates, avoid affected areas, and take precautionary measures.

Met Office forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms from August 17 to 19 in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Punjab and Islamabad also expected to receive severe downpours. From August 17 to 21, Sindh and Balochistan are predicted to experience widespread rainfall, raising risks of river flooding, landslides in hilly regions, and urban flooding in major cities.

Authorities have directed local administrations and relevant departments to implement timely preventive measures. Tourists are advised to postpone travel to high-altitude destinations, while residents in vulnerable areas are warned to remain alert as the heavy rains continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.