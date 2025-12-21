‘Pakistan is Turkiye’s True Ally until Judgment Day,’ Erdoğan says while handing over Warships

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that Pakistan is Turkey’s true ally, and that this historic friendship will last until the Day of Judgment.

He made a strong and emotionally charged statement, showing deep-rooted bond between Islamabad and Ankara. Erdogan stressed that ties between two sides are not temporary or strategic, but eternal, brotherly, and unbreakable, and will continue to grow stronger with time.

Speaking at high-profile ceremony marking induction of naval platforms, President Erdoğan announced that after successful completion of all trials, the state-of-the-art warship PNS Khyber is officially being handed over to Pakistan Navy, which is said to be key milestone in bilateral defense ties.

Turkish president revealed that an agreement had been signed for construction of four advanced MILGEM-class naval vessels to meet operational needs of Pakistan Navy, a project that is progressing successfully and symbolizing unprecedented trust and collaboration between the two countries.

Providing detailed timeline, President Erdoğan said that the first ship, PNS Babur, was already delivered to Pakistan on 24 May 2024. He further announced that third warship, PNS Badr, will be handed over by the end of June 2026, while the fourth vessel, PNS Tariq, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

Erdogan underscored that these modern, technologically advanced warships will bring major boost to combat readiness and maritime strength of Pakistan Navy, enhancing its ability to safeguard national and regional waters.

Concluding his address on powerful note, President Erdoğan once again reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Pakistan, declaring that Pakistan–Turkiye relations are historic, brotherly, and invincible, and that this alliance will continue to flourish and deepen in the years to come, standing as a symbol of unity, loyalty, and shared destiny.