Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen ties knot in Dreamy Nikah Ceremony

LAHORE – Music icon Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen Khan got married in intimate and dreamy ceremony.

Maheen, a celebrated makeup artist and social media influencer, who often wows fans with her stunning Instagram posts, looked absolutely breathtaking on her big day. She chose a muted golden saree adorned with delicate embellishments, paired with a sleeveless blouse and a flowing net dupatta. Elegant jewelry completed her regal ensemble. The groom looked dashing in a crisp white sherwani, perfectly complementing Maheen’s sophisticated look.

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable, leaving everyone in awe. Fans couldn’t stop comparing Shahzaman’s striking resemblance to NFAK, adding an extra layer of buzz to the event. The celebrations also included heartwarming family moments, with Maheen posing for pictures alongside her parents, brothers, and other close family members.

It was a perfect blend of tradition, elegance, and family love—a wedding that fans and followers will remember for years to come.