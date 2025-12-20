Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s heartfelt performance steals show at Daughter’s Mayon

LAHORE – Pakistani legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan marked deeply personal milestone as wedding festivities for his daughter, Maheen, started with traditional mayon ceremony, and it has everyone’s attention.

The intimate event brought together close family and friends, offering fans rare glimpse into the private life of one of Pakistan’s most iconic musicians.

The evening radiated warmth, love, and family bonds as Maheen stepped into new chapter of her life. The highlight of the celebration came when 51-year-old took stage for mesmerizing Qawali performance.

The singer delivered emotionally charged rendition, leaving guests visibly moved. The performance was more than musical moment, it was father’s tribute to his daughter at one of the most important occasions of her life.

Maheen, the bride-to-be, shone as the center of attention, appearing alongside her fiancé Shayan. The couple’s effortless chemistry and warmth made the ceremony feel both intimate and festive. Clad in a stunning gold lehenga, Maheen looked radiant, while Shayan complemented her beautifully. Together, they embodied the spirit of tradition and celebration, surrounded by décor and rituals that blended cultural heritage with understated elegance.

Pictures shared by Khan family quickly went viral, drawing admiration and heartfelt congratulations for the newly engaged couple. Fans and followers flooded social media with praise, celebrating not just the union but the glimpse into Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s cherished family life.

Mayon, brimming with music, love, and tradition, will be remembered as truly memorable start to Maheen’s wedding festivities.