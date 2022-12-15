Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates star-studded birthday
Congratulations are in order for Pakistani iconic qawwal and singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, as he celebrates his birthday in style. The nephew of legendary singer — Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan — has been continuing the legacy of his forefathers with his melodious voice and powerful vocals.
Although Khan enjoys a massive fan following from all around the world, the Shama Payian singer celebrated his lavish birthday with his close friends from Lollywood. The star studded event was graced by Khan's tight-knit group of friends including Sahiba, Afzal Khan (aka Rambo), and Saud Qasmi.
For those unversed, Khan turned 48 this year.
On the work, Khan's recent songs include Mera Ghar Hai Yaad Rakho, Dam Mast Qalandar, Uth Watan Ke Nojawan, Ballay Pay Nishan, Kar Aghaaz Pakistan, Vichora, Aye Watan, Charhta Suraj, Rangrez, Dam Mastam, Heeray, and Dil Tarpe.
