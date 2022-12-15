Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates star-studded birthday
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates star-studded birthday
Source: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani iconic qawwal and singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, as he celebrates his birthday in style. The nephew of legendary singer — Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan — has been continuing the legacy of his forefathers with his melodious voice and powerful vocals. 

Although Khan enjoys a massive fan following from all around the world, the Shama Payian singer celebrated his lavish birthday with his close friends from Lollywood. The star studded event was graced by Khan's tight-knit group of friends including Sahiba, Afzal Khan (aka Rambo), and Saud Qasmi. 

For those unversed, Khan turned 48 this year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sahiba Afzal (@sahiba_rambo)

On the work, Khan's recent songs include Mera Ghar Hai Yaad Rakho, Dam Mast Qalandar, Uth Watan Ke Nojawan, Ballay Pay Nishan, Kar Aghaaz Pakistan, Vichora, Aye Watan, Charhta Suraj, Rangrez, Dam Mastam, Heeray, and Dil Tarpe.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested ... 09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistani singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently had a candid discussion regarding his 2011 ...

More From This Category
Neelam Muneer is living a dream during her Swat ...
04:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Ali Zafar showcases killer dance moves at a ...
04:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Profile: Firdous Jamal 
03:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Imran Abbas remembers late parents in ...
11:49 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
Is this the viral dance girl smoking marijuana?
01:18 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs ...
11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 2022
08:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates star-studded birthday
05:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr