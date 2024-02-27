Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted having fun mid-air (VIDEO)

Pakistani newlywed couple Sana Javed, and Shoaib Malik continue to make public appearances amid the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine.

Malik and Sana are having a great time mid-air as the couple cuts a cake to celebrate their marriage with the Karachi Kings squad.

Pictures and clips of their cake cutting went viral online. Kings owner Salman Iqbal, skipper Shan Masood, and others also cheered for Malik and his third wife.

The posts however garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Some internet users labeled Sana a supportive wife who accompanied Shoaib Malik during PSL as she also went to Multan Cricket Stadium to support her husband.

Last month, the two made headlines, announcing their marriage in a social media post, and what followed was different stories about their relationship and split from ex-spouses.