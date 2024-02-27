Search

ad
Lifestyle

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted having fun mid-air (VIDEO)

Web Desk
12:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted having fun mid-air (VIDEO)

Pakistani newlywed couple Sana Javed, and Shoaib Malik continue to make public appearances amid the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine.

Malik and Sana are having a great time mid-air as the couple cuts a cake to celebrate their marriage with the Karachi Kings squad.

Pictures and clips of their cake cutting went viral online. Kings owner Salman Iqbal, skipper Shan Masood, and others also cheered for Malik and his third wife.

The posts however garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Some internet users labeled Sana a supportive wife who accompanied Shoaib Malik during PSL as she also went to Multan Cricket Stadium to support her husband. 

Last month, the two made headlines, announcing their marriage in a social media post, and what followed was different stories about their relationship and split from ex-spouses.

Sana Javed shares first picture with Shoaib Malik after marriage

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted having fun mid-air (VIDEO)

11:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Saba Faisal reveals receiving proposals by 22 years old boys even at ...

08:50 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Exploring Pinks: A Celebration of Feminine Charm Featuring GulAhmed ...

04:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Indian music legend Pankaj Udhas dies after prolonged illness 

01:05 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Yumna Zaidi showcases killer dance moves at recent wedding (VIDEO)

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

Lifestyle

02:54 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Fiza Ali trolled over latest dance video

06:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

“I was going to give up my life,” Aima Baig on post breakup ...

07:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie ...

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

Advertisement

Latest

01:04 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Leopard in trap dies of heart attack in AJK’s Jhelum valley

Gold & Silver

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: