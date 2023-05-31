Search

Lifestyle

Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat shine in BTS pictures of upcoming drama

Maheen Khawaja 06:49 PM | 31 May, 2023
Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat shine in BTS pictures of upcoming drama
Source: Instagram

Nadeem Baig, the acclaimed director of the Pakistani drama industry, has once again grabbed the spotlight with his highly anticipated project, "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan." This upcoming film has been generating significant buzz on the internet, primarily due to its star-studded cast.

One of the stories is penned by none other than renowned writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. This project also introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat, alongside the talented Zahid Ahmed.

Qamar recently disclosed that Wahaj Ali personally approached him for a role in this production, indicating the actor's keen interest in the project. He expressed his anticipation to observe Wahaj's performance and assess whether he has successfully brought the character to life.

Behind-the-scenes pictures have already generated excitement among fans, showcasing Mehwish Hayat adorned in a stunning saree, while Ali dons a simple yet elegant kurta paired with jeans. The set appears to transport viewers to an older decade, as the stars were photographed shooting on a train platform. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SeePrime (@see.prime)

On the acting front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Meanwhile, Hayat made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel. She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/wahaj-ali-mehwish-hayat-to-share-silver-screen-for-the-first-time

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ahad Raza Mir hints at upcoming project

07:11 PM | 31 May, 2023

AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023

02:14 PM | 31 May, 2023

Saboor Aly stuns the audience in latest pictures

04:05 PM | 31 May, 2023

Maya Ali mocks Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

12:45 PM | 31 May, 2023

Are Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pairing up for a new project?

10:07 PM | 30 May, 2023

Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin share more pictures from Paris tour

08:15 PM | 30 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Activists, journalists join hands to safeguard youth from smoking

01:42 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31st May, 2023

09:03 AM | 31 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar amid ongoing talks with IMF

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.

As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.

In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 31 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Karachi PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Islamabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Peshawar PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Quetta PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Sialkot PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Attock PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Gujranwala PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Jehlum PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Multan PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Bahawalpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Gujrat PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Nawabshah PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Chakwal PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Hyderabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Nowshehra PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Sargodha PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Faisalabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Mirpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: