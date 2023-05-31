Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat shine in BTS pictures of upcoming drama

Nadeem Baig, the acclaimed director of the Pakistani drama industry, has once again grabbed the spotlight with his highly anticipated project, "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan." This upcoming film has been generating significant buzz on the internet, primarily due to its star-studded cast.

One of the stories is penned by none other than renowned writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. This project also introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat, alongside the talented Zahid Ahmed.

Qamar recently disclosed that Wahaj Ali personally approached him for a role in this production, indicating the actor's keen interest in the project. He expressed his anticipation to observe Wahaj's performance and assess whether he has successfully brought the character to life.

Behind-the-scenes pictures have already generated excitement among fans, showcasing Mehwish Hayat adorned in a stunning saree, while Ali dons a simple yet elegant kurta paired with jeans. The set appears to transport viewers to an older decade, as the stars were photographed shooting on a train platform.

On the acting front, Ali was also seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Meanwhile, Hayat made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel. She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

