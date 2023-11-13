Ushna Shah clears the air about falling out with Feroze Khan

Ushna Shah has found herself clarifying her stance on social media as she remains outspoken about the Palestinian cause. Recently, the actress shared a list of Hollywood stars to boycott and urged her followers to unfollow and disengage from them on all platforms.
Today. Begin your celeb boycott. Start with Hollywood stars, unfollow everyone on this list on all social media, vow to never pay to watch their movies, stream their music or buy anything they’ve endorsed. You are their power, take it away & spread the word. (Some names you’ll… pic.twitter.com/Pt1ERA5tTv— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 12, 2023
However, a user on the platform responded by accusing her of befriending an alleged "wife beater."
lol dude you literally befriended a wife beater. Look around and start with your own country first— Aiman Sohail (@aimansohaill) November 12, 2023
In response, Ushna addressed the claim in a detailed post on the microblogging website. "I prefer focusing on the issue of Palestine, and I apologize for engaging in any distractions. To clarify, Feroze and I had a falling out before completing our drama shoot, even unfollowing each other, which is the modern-day equivalent of a 'friendship end announcement,'" Ushna shared.
"This occurred well before his scandal, and we were not in touch when it came to light. Months after publicly expressing support for his wife, I requested people to stop severe online bullying, especially during Ramzan."
I hate to address anything except Palestine. I apologise for responding to another distraction. What people don’t know is that Feroze and I had a falling out before finishing our drama shoot; we even unfollowed each other, which is the modern day equivalent of “friendship end… https://t.co/HTpZsqEaY5— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 12, 2023
She continued, "Having experienced trolling myself, I empathize with its impact on families, and I was particularly sensitive to this issue at the time. This isn't the first time I've faced criticism for defending someone with opposing beliefs or who has hurt me; the irony hasn't escaped me. Now, calling for a boycott against celebrities opposing a ceasefire in bombing children is a different matter, in my opinion. I don’t think the two should be mutually exclusive."
Ushna elaborated, "Drawing the line on online bullying is challenging, deciding who deserves it and who doesn’t is tough. My motivation was the belief that families and children don’t deserve to read horrendous things about their loved ones online. I stand by this belief. Some have concluded that this makes me unworthy of supporting Palestine; at a time like this, I find it counterproductive."
2/2 Also, for those upset by my post criticizing pseudo-liberals (focus on the word pseudo) who back movements like LGBTQ and BLM but stay quiet on this issue: focus your anger on those who are exploiting these movements, not me for calling them out. They exist! Many people whose…— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 12, 2023
She added, "For those upset by my post criticizing pseudo-liberals who support movements like LGBTQ and BLM but stay quiet on this issue: focus your anger on those exploiting these movements, not on me for calling them out. Many people, dependent on multinational or foreign connections, remain silent on this issue while being vocal on others. I understand constant triggering is exhausting and counterproductive to real issues, such as the ongoing genocide."
Ushna concluded her message by saying, "I suggest not being unnecessarily triggered. I understand fixed perceptions may not change, and my responses distract from what's currently important. I urge you to let anyone speaking for Palestine, even those you dislike, do so in peace."
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
