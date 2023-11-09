Ushna Shah criticizes selective activism regarding Palestinian genocide

Following Hamas's surprise attack on Southern Israel on October 7, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have become hotbeds of ongoing violence perpetrated by Israel's military forces. As Israel persists in its military offensive against Palestinians, a global outcry has emerged, with people from all corners of the world taking to the streets and digital platforms to express solidarity with Palestine.

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah is among the prominent figures leveraging their extensive reach to shed light on the occupation of Palestine. Recently, she utilized her Instagram stories to address the issue, stating, "I see the media vilifying some actors for not being vocal enough. I've been upset with many of my colleagues for not being vocal enough too. But after reading such replies & harassment from our own people, I think to myself whether anyone should be blamed. Actors are not punching bags, Pakistan."

Other celebrities, including Maya Ali, Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Hasan Raheem, are using their social media platforms to spotlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Through heartfelt appeals, poignant images, and consistent advocacy, these influential figures are urging global action and drawing attention to the pressing need for an immediate ceasefire and justice in the face of the protracted conflict.