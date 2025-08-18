PhD Holder Lecturer arrested for planning Suicide Attack on Pak Independence Day

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced that security forces foiled major terror plot aimed at denting Independence Day celebrations, arresting a suicide bomber linked to BLA’s Majeed Brigade.

Sharing specifics at presser in Quetta alongside senior officials, CM Bugti said attackers planned to target citizens participating in August 14 festivities. He praised Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), police, and security agencies for preventing what he described as massive tragedy.

He confirmed arrest of Majeed Brigade members who happened to be Pakistan Studies lecturer. One can imagine how many students he might have misguided, Balochistan Bugti said, adding that the suspect had even treated injured terrorists at his residence.

He warned families to remain vigilant about their children’s activities, stressing that anyone failing to report militant links within their households would be considered complicit.

Authorities also released recorded video statement of the arrested suspect, identified as Usman Qazi, a Grade-18 lecturer with a PhD from Peshawar University and a Master’s degree from Quaid-e-Azam University. His wife is also a government employee.

In the video, Qazi admitted to assisting militants, including sheltering injured fighters, facilitating operations, and purchasing a pistol used in attacks on security personnel. He disclosed that he had been introduced to the group through Telegram in 2020 and later worked under two other trained members.

The lecturer further confessed that one of the militants he sheltered later carried out a suicide bombing near a railway site, while another was being prepared for an August 14 attack.

Bugti alleged that anti-state elements were systematically plotting to destabilize Pakistan as these groups lure people, train them, and turn them into suicide bombers.