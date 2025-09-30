Two weeks extension for Tax Returns likely: report

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is likely to extend income tax filing deadline for 2025 tax year from September 30 to October 14, 2025.

Reports in local media said the official notification is expected to drop at midnight tonight. So far, only 3.6 million taxpayers have filed returns, far short of the FBR’s ambitious 10 million target. Last year, 7.6 million returns were filed. Officials say this is an internal benchmark—not an IMF requirement—but the pressure to meet revenue goals is mounting.

Taxpayers have faced a perfect storm of challenges this year: delayed issuance of return forms, catastrophic floods in multiple provinces, slow internet, and repeated failures of the IRIS online filing system. The platform’s glitches—including disappearing tabs and the last-minute addition of confusing fields—have left many scrambling to complete their returns.

Tax Bar Association also formally requested the Prime Minister to push the deadline to December 31, 2025, citing the technical chaos and natural disasters that have made filing nearly impossible for many.

Experts warn that without an extension, millions could face errors, penalties, and unnecessary stress. With system upgrades and PRAL transitions also underway, extending the deadline could prevent a filing disaster.