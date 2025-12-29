Dubai New Year 2026 fireworks locations revealed: Details inside

DUBAI – Dubai Police have officially released the fireworks locations for the upcoming New Year 2026 celebrations.

According to the map, a total of 48 fireworks displays will be held across 40 different locations throughout the city.

These celebrations will be organized under the supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure a safe environment for both residents and tourists to enjoy the festivities.

Dubai New Year Fireworks Locations

The official map includes some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali, among others.

The Event Security Committee emphasized that this year’s New Year celebrations reflect Dubai’s status as a global tourism hub, combining security measures, crowd management, and city facilities to host large-scale events.

In addition to the major venues, fireworks displays will also be held at various coastal areas, resorts, golf clubs, amusement parks, and residential zones, allowing people to celebrate close to their homes.

Dubai Police has advised citizens and tourists to plan their travel and choose their viewing spots in advance using the provided map and to follow all security guidelines for a safe and enjoyable celebration.