Lahore Basant 2026 Notification Released

LAHORE – As winter winds sweep through Lahore, Punjab capital is already gearing up for vibrant festival of Basant 2026. After long wait, the skies over city will once again be dotted with colorful kites, but this time, flying comes with rules. Deputy Commissioner DC officially announced that kite flying will be allowed from 6th to 8th February, with strict safety measures and registration requirements in place.

From size of kites to the type of thread, every detail has been carefully regulated to ensure that the festival is fun, safe, and memorable for everyone.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has officially announced that kite flying will be permitted in the city during Basant 2026, subject to strict rules and regulations. The announcement was made through Notification No. ADC(G)/2025/1190, issued today.

According to the notification, kite flying using permissible materials will be allowed on 6th, 7th, and 8th February 2026. The notification outlines detailed provisions regarding the manufacturing, trade, sale, and use of kite flying materials to ensure safety and compliance with the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2025.

Basant Notification

Permissible Period for Kite Flying: 6th to 8th February 2026.

Manufacturing & Trade: Allowed from 30th December 2025 to 8th February 2026 for registered manufacturers and traders.

Sale to Public: 1st February to 8th February 2026, exclusively by registered sellers.

Registration: Open from 29th December 2025 via the E-biz App or https://basant.punjab.gov.pk.

Restrictions and Safety Measures:

Only materials specified in Schedule-I of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Rules, 2025, may be used.

Kite size limits: Patang – up to 35 inches wide and 30 inches long; Gudda – up to 40 inches wide and 34 inches long.

Cotton threads coated with maanjha (non-metallic) only; use of sharp maanjha, metallic wires, nylon threads, and charkhi is strictly prohibited.

All motorcycles must comply with safety specifications.

Registered kite associations must coordinate with authorities to ensure safety.

Violating these regulations may result in cancellation of permission or registration, seizure of kite materials, and prosecution under the law.

The notification emphasizes public safety and strict adherence to the rules by manufacturers, traders, sellers, and the general public. Authorities have urged cooperation from all departments and the public to ensure a safe and enjoyable Basant festival in Lahore.