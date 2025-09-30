Gold Prices Reach New High as Per Tola Rate Hits Rs406,778 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in the international market climbed sharply today, rising by $37 to reach $3,855 per ounce, marking a new high.

The surge in global gold rates had a direct impact on the domestic market. In Pakistan, the price of one tola of gold rose by Rs. 3,178, reaching Rs. 406,778, while 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs. 2,725, bringing its price to Rs. 348,746.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Items Price Change New Price 1 Tola Gold (Pakistan) +Rs. 3,178 Rs. 406,778 10 grams Gold (Pakistan) +Rs. 2,725 Rs. 348,746 Gold (International) +$37 $3,855/oz

On the other hand, silver prices recorded a minor decline of Rs. 16, with one tola of silver now being sold at Rs. 4,776.

Market analysts attribute the surge in gold prices to continued global demand and fluctuations in international markets, while silver remained relatively stable amid minor corrections.