Pakistan announces New Petrol, Diesel Prices today for October 2025; Here’s what to expect

ISLAMABAD – Travel cost is likely to increase in Pakistan as the government plans increase in Petrol and Diesel prices amid surging global oil rates.

As per available information, petrol price is expected to jump by around Rs2 per litre while diesel price could climb by around Rs2.50 per litre. Since mid-May, both fuels have already recorded a net increase of nearly Rs13 per litre, straining household budgets and transport costs.

October Petrol Price

Product Current Price Expected Increase New Price Petrol 264.61 2.00 266.61 Diesel 272.77 2.50 275.27

Currently, petrol’s ex-depot price stands at Rs264.61 per litre, widely used in private cars, motorcycles, rickshaws, and small vehicles, impacting the daily expenses of middle- and lower-income families.

Diesel price stays at Rs272.77 per litre, fuels heavy transport vehicles, trains, and agricultural machinery, making its price highly inflation-sensitive due to effects on freight and food costs.

The price of kerosene is expected to surge by Rs4.50 per litre, while light diesel oil may rise by Rs1.75 per litre, adding further pressure on households and industries.

As of September 2025, Pakistani government does not charge Sales Tax on petroleum products, hefty levies continue to push prices upward. Diesel carries a Rs79.50 per litre charge, and petrol and high-octane fuels are taxed at Rs80.52 per litre, which includes Rs2.50 under the Central Sales Levy (CSL). Customs duties of around Rs16–17 per litre apply to both fuels, regardless of whether they are imported or produced locally.