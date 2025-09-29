Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase for October 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to increase for October 2025 in upcoming fortnightly review amid fluctuations in international market.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send a summary to the Ministry of Finance for revising the petroleum prices. The ministry will get a nod from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before announcing the new petrol prices in Pakistan.

The revised petrol and diesel prices will come into effect from October 1 till 15 across the country.

Currently, the petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs264.61 per litre while the high speed diesel is being sold for Rs269.99 per litre.

Expected Petrol Prices from October 1

Reports said the government may increase the petrol price by Rs1.97 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs266.58 per litre.

The high speed diesel price is expected to increase by Rs2.48, with new rate surging to Rs272.47.

Similarly, the light speed diesel and kerosene oil prices are likely to surge by Rs1.76 and Rs4.65 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel are the two most widely consumed fuels in Pakistan, primarily used in transportation, agriculture, and power generation. With rising vehicle numbers and industrial activity, fuel demand continues to grow steadily.

Pakistan imports a significant portion of its petroleum products, making fuel consumption closely linked to global oil prices and exchange rates.

The government often regulates fuel prices through subsidies and monthly price revisions, which directly affect inflation, public transport costs, and overall economic activity.