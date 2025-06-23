TikToker ‘Bebo Baloch’ arrested for supplying Ice drugs at Elite Parties

KARACHI – Social media influencer and TikToker Babra alias Beebo Baloch has been arrested on charges of supplying drugs in upscale areas of the provincial capital Karachi.

The arrest was made during a targeted operation in Defence Phase 5, near 26th Street, Khayaban-e-Badar, where the suspect was caught in possession of crystal meth (ice). Police said Babra was listed under the Special Branch’s “B-category” surveillance and has a past criminal record, having been arrested twice before in theft cases.

During interrogation, Babra revealed that she entered the modeling industry in 2007 and later gained popularity on social media. She claimed that family issues led her to move into a flat in the Muslim Commercial area, where she continued modeling and creating online content.

The suspect admitted that her involvement in high-profile parties exposed her to narcotics like ice and cocaine. She confessed to not only using these substances but also becoming part of a drug distribution network, using social media to facilitate deliveries to affluent youth in DHA and other upscale societies.

The accused also named several accomplices during interrogation as efforts are underway to arrest other individuals involved in this network. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act (FIR No. 25/454), and further investigations are in progress.

The arrest has raised concerns about the growing influence of social media figures in illegal activities and the increasing use of digital platforms to carry out narcotics trade.