Rewards pour in for Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI – Arshad Nadeem made Pakistan proud after he won the javelin final at the Paris Olympics, bagging Pakistan’s first Olympic athletic gold.

The son of a construction worker managed a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters in his second attempt, clinching title of India’s Neeraj Chopra, who bagged silver with 89.45 meters.

To celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic victory, several celebrities and government officials have announced cash rewards for the athlete.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded the record-breaking performance of Arshad Nadeem and announced a reward of Rs100 million.

The Sindh government has announced Rs50 million cash reward for the 27-year-old player. The announcement was made by government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced Rs1 million cash prize for Nadeem.

Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh has announced gifting a gold crow the Pakistani Olympics hero, adding that under-construction stadium will also be named after Arshad Nadeem in Sukkur.

Singer Ali Zafar also heaped praises on the Pakistani athlete for winning the gold and announced a cash reward of Rs1 million for him.