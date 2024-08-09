Rewards pour in for Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI – Arshad Nadeem made Pakistan proud after he won the javelin final at the Paris Olympics, bagging Pakistan’s first Olympic athletic gold.
The son of a construction worker managed a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters in his second attempt, clinching title of India’s Neeraj Chopra, who bagged silver with 89.45 meters.
To celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic victory, several celebrities and government officials have announced cash rewards for the athlete.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded the record-breaking performance of Arshad Nadeem and announced a reward of Rs100 million.
The Sindh government has announced Rs50 million cash reward for the 27-year-old player. The announcement was made by government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.
Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced Rs1 million cash prize for Nadeem.
Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh has announced gifting a gold crow the Pakistani Olympics hero, adding that under-construction stadium will also be named after Arshad Nadeem in Sukkur.
Singer Ali Zafar also heaped praises on the Pakistani athlete for winning the gold and announced a cash reward of Rs1 million for him.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
