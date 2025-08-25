Imran Khan seeks case against CM Maryam Nawaz over jail rights violations

RAWALPINDI – Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has filed an application with the CPO seeking a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to reports, Lawyer Tabish Farooq sent the application to the CPO office via courier service, raising concerns over the lack of facilities provided to the PTI founder in jail.

The application seeks registration of a case against Maryam Nawaz, the jail superintendent, ASP Zainab, SHO Aizaz, and others — making a total of 8 individuals.

It alleges that, on the CM’s directives, Imran Khan has been deprived of prisoners’ rights, denied light in his cell, and barred from meeting his family. The petition further claims Maryam Nawaz had previously issued threats, calling Imran Khan a “fitna” that must be eliminated, while jail authorities and police officers are harassing his family in violation of court orders.

The application demands registration of a case against Maryam Nawaz and the other accused.