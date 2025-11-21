Punjab School-Based Assessment 2025-26 Date sheet

LAHORE – Punjab Education Initiatives Management Authority (PEIMA) announced revised school hours across the region, cutting daily schedule to just two hours due to School Based Assessment 2025-26.

Morning shift schools will now operate from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while afternoon shift schools will run from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with Friday timings adjusted to 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The announcement comes ahead of the Mid-Term School-Based Assessment 2025-26, with the first exam for students of classes 1 to 8 scheduled for December 12, 2025.

According to the official notification, this revised schedule will be implemented in all public and private schools across Punjab, ensuring a uniform timetable for all educational institutions.

PEIMA officials said the changes aim to streamline the examination process and reduce logistical pressures on schools during the assessment period.