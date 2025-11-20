Two wanted terrorists killed in joint operation by CTD Bannu, Lakki Marwat police

LAKKI MARWAT – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu and Lakki Police conducted a joint operation near Nali Chak, killing two dangerous terrorists belonging to a banned organization during an encounter.

According to the police spokesperson, the terrorists killed in the operation were identified as Muhammad Sohail alias Ahmed and Azmatullah alias Hafiz. The joint action was carried out based on intelligence reports.

The spokesperson said the terrorists were involved in the martyrdom of DSP Gul Muhammad, Pakistan Army’s Lieutenant Arif, and dozens of personnel from the police and security forces.

He added that weapons recovered from the terrorists included a Kalashnikov rifle, a 9mm pistol, a mobile phone, and two identification cards belonging to the banned outfit.