Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza pays farewell visit to Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a farewell visit to the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, where he met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza praised the Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness, saying that the Navy has always demonstrated commitment and professionalism in defending the country’s maritime boundaries.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the outgoing Chairman for his significant role in strengthening coordinated cooperation and harmony among the three armed forces on behalf of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent.