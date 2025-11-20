Kp Cm Afridi Summoned By Ecp Over Threats At Haripur Rally

PESHAWAR – Election Commission of Pakistan summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for allegedly violating electoral code of conduct during campaign rally ahead of the NA-18 Haripur by-election scheduled for November 23.

The notice comes after Afridi addressed a rally in Havelian, where he is reported to have threatened the district administration, police, and election staff, while also inciting the crowd. ECP said his actions pose a risk to the safe conduct of the by-election and endanger election staff, security personnel, and voters.

Alongside Afridi, the commission also summoned Shehnaz Umar Ayub, PTI candidate for the seat and wife of disqualified PTI leader Umar Ayub, to appear before the commission on November 21 to explain their conduct under the Elections Act 2017.

The electoral watchdog instructed Provincial Election Commissioner to meet with KP Chief Secretary and IG of Police to implement necessary security measures and submit a report. The commission also requested the Ministry of Interior to ensure robust security arrangements, with support from federal security agencies, to protect voters, election staff, and officials.

ECP stressed that any interference or attempt to disrupt the elections by public office holders or influential individuals will result in strict legal action under the Constitution and relevant laws.