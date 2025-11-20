Un Warns Ttp Is A Growing Threat In South And Central Asia

The United Nations Security Council has been informed that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has become a serious and growing threat in South and Central Asia.

This was stated by Denmark’s Deputy Permanent Representative Sandra Jensen Landi while briefing, as Chair, the UN committee overseeing sanctions on ISIS and Al-Qaeda during a meeting held in New York on Wednesday.

She further said that the TTP, which poses a threat to regional peace, is receiving “essential and significant” support from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Sandra Jensen added that around 6,000 TTP militants are present in Afghanistan, and they have carried out numerous major and deadly attacks on Pakistani soil.

She said that the assistance provided to the banned group by officials of the Taliban government in Afghanistan has further strengthened terrorist activities in Pakistan.

In her briefing, Sandra Jensen Landi also highlighted the growing dangers posed by ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and their regional networks.

She stated that after losing ground in the Middle East, ISIS has made Africa its new base, while the movement of foreign terrorist fighters between Syria, Africa, and Central Asia remains a constant concern.

Sandra Jensen added that ISIS-K, with at least 2,000 fighters, continues to be a major threat to the region, with the Shia community, Afghan officials, and foreign nationals among its primary targets.