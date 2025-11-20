Pak Security Forces deal heavy blow to Indian-Sponsored Khwarij in KP

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces successfully neutralized seven Khwarij affiliated with Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, ISPR said.

In a major counter-terrorism crackdown on 18–19 November 2025, Pakistani forces launched operation in Mohmand District, engaging militants at a well-fortified hideout. After a fierce exchange of gunfire, four Khwarij were killed.

Another second intelligence-driven operation in Lakki Marwat District led to the elimination of two more Khwarij during a high-intensity firefight. In a third encounter in Tank District, security forces successfully neutralized an additional Khwarij.

Authorities have confirmed that sanitization operations are ongoing to ensure no Indian-sponsored militants remain in the region. These actions form part of Pakistan’s relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies reaffirm their commitment to eradicating the menace of foreign-backed terrorism from the country.