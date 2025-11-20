Decision on two new PSL franchises to be taken in December

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday rejected the reports regarding the finalisation of the two city names for the new PSL franchises.

The PCB would like to clarify that, as per the process, the successful bidders will have the right to choose a team name from any of the city/team names listed below, in the manner set forth in the Bid Documents:

Faisalabad

Rawalpindi

Hyderabad

Sialkot

Muzaffarabad

Gilgit

“The PCB is pleased to note and welcomes the growing interest in acquisition of Team franchise rights for two new teams for future editions of the HBL PSL,” read the official statement.

It is recalled that the public advertisement for tendering of the Team Franchise Rights was published on 15 November, 2025 and invites bids from interested parties from around the world.

The deadline for submission of Technical Proposals is 15 December, 2025 at 11am.