Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 20 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed strong upswing amid similar rise in international markets.

According to Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs7,900, reaching Rs431,562 in the local market. The price of 10-gram gold also strengthened, increasing by Rs6,773 to hit Rs369,994.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 431,562 Lahore 431,562 Islamabad 431,562 Peshawar 431,562 Quetta 431,562 Sialkot 431,562 Hyderabad 431,562 Faisalabad 431,562

The recent rebound followed a decline a day earlier, when the per-tola price had dropped by Rs7,000 to settle at Rs423,662 on Tuesday.

International bullion rates posted significant gains as well. APGJSA reported the global gold price at $4,092 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a day-on-day rise of $79.

Silver prices moved upward too, with the per-tola rate climbing by Rs177 to reach Rs5,422.