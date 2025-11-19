Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Update – 19 November 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downturn, showing similar downward movement in the international bullion market.

Data shared by Saraafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold fell to Rs423,662 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of the precious metal stood at Rs363,221.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Karachi 423,662 Lahore 423,662 Islamabad 423,662 Peshawar 423,662 Quetta 423,662 Sialkot 423,662 Hyderabad 423,662 Faisalabad 423,662

The decline comes amid ongoing volatility in global gold trading, driven by shifting interest rates, currency fluctuations, and broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking protection against inflation and unstable currency conditions.

On the international front, gold hovered around $4,013 per ounce, adding pressure to domestic markets already sensitive to changes in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.