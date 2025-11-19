Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Update – 19 November 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downturn, showing similar downward movement in the international bullion market.
Data shared by Saraafa Association shows price of 24-karat gold fell to Rs423,662 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of the precious metal stood at Rs363,221.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|423,662
|Lahore
|423,662
|Islamabad
|423,662
|Peshawar
|423,662
|Quetta
|423,662
|Sialkot
|423,662
|Hyderabad
|423,662
|Faisalabad
|423,662
The decline comes amid ongoing volatility in global gold trading, driven by shifting interest rates, currency fluctuations, and broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking protection against inflation and unstable currency conditions.
On the international front, gold hovered around $4,013 per ounce, adding pressure to domestic markets already sensitive to changes in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.