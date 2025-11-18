Today Gold Price in Pakistan | Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi 18 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged, with per-tola rate hovering at Rs430,662, despite recent fluctuations in the local bullion market

On Tuesday, the price of 10 grams of gold also held firm at Rs369,223.

Gold Rates Update

City Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs430,662 Lahore Rs430,662 Islamabad Rs430,662 Peshawar Rs430,662 Quetta Rs430,662 Sialkot Rs430,662 Hyderabad Rs430,662 Faisalabad Rs430,662

On the international front, gold prices showed no major movement, holding at $4,083 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Silver, however, recorded an increase, rising by Rs55 to reach Rs5,368 per tola in the local market.

Meanwhile, global gold prices inched up on Monday as investors waited for key U.S. economic indicators expected later in the week. These reports are likely to provide further insight into the Federal Reserve’s next steps regarding interest rates—an ongoing driver of international precious metal trends.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $4,083.92 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.2% to $4,085.30 per ounce.