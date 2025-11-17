Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 17 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs430,662 per tola while the price of 10 grams of gold has settled at Rs369,223.

24 Karat Gold Price

City Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs430,662 Lahore Rs430,662 Islamabad Rs430,662 Peshawar Rs430,662 Quetta Rs430,662 Sialkot Rs430,662 Hyderabad Rs430,662 Faisalabad Rs430,662

This fresh downturn follows last weekslide slide, when gold prices had already decreased by Rs3,300, closing at Rs439,762 per tola. The consecutive drops indicate ongoing downward pressure on the precious metal in the domestic market.

The continued weakness in local prices is largely attributed to a sharp fall in the international bullion market. Globally, gold prices plunged by $91, reaching $4,083 per ounce.

Analysts say this steep international decline has been the primary trigger behind the persistent losses witnessed in Pakistan. Silver was also affected, with its per-tola price decreasing by Rs209 to close at Rs5,313.