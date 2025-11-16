Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 16 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs9,100, and the new per tola rate stands at Rs430,662 in the local market over the weekend. The price of 10-gram gold settled at Rs369,223.
24 Karat Gold Price
|City
|Price (Per Tola)
|Karachi
|Rs430,662
|Lahore
|Rs430,662
|Islamabad
|Rs430,662
|Peshawar
|Rs430,662
|Quetta
|Rs430,662
|Sialkot
|Rs430,662
|Hyderabad
|Rs430,662
|Faisalabad
|Rs430,662
Saturday’s downturn followed Friday’s slide, when the per-tola rate had already dropped by Rs3,300 to close at Rs439,762, indicating persistent downward pressure on the precious metal.
Globally, gold prices plunged by $91, reaching $4,083 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20. The international slump has been the main driver behind the continued losses in domestic markets.
Silver prices per-tola declined by Rs209, ending the day at Rs5,313.
