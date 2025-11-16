Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 16 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell by Rs9,100, and the new per tola rate stands at Rs430,662 in the local market over the weekend. The price of 10-gram gold settled at Rs369,223.

24 Karat Gold Price

City Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs430,662 Lahore Rs430,662 Islamabad Rs430,662 Peshawar Rs430,662 Quetta Rs430,662 Sialkot Rs430,662 Hyderabad Rs430,662 Faisalabad Rs430,662

Saturday’s downturn followed Friday’s slide, when the per-tola rate had already dropped by Rs3,300 to close at Rs439,762, indicating persistent downward pressure on the precious metal.

Globally, gold prices plunged by $91, reaching $4,083 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20. The international slump has been the main driver behind the continued losses in domestic markets.

Silver prices per-tola declined by Rs209, ending the day at Rs5,313.