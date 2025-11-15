Gold Price in Pakistan; Per Tola Gold Price (21, 22 & 24 Karat) – 15 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs3,300 per tola, bringing new rate to Rs439,762. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,829 and was recorded at Rs377,025.
24 Karat Gold Price
|City
|Price (Per Tola)
|Karachi
|Rs439,762
|Lahore
|Rs439,762
|Islamabad
|Rs439,762
|Peshawar
|Rs439,762
|Quetta
|Rs439,762
|Sialkot
|Rs439,762
|Hyderabad
|Rs439,762
|Faisalabad
|Rs439,762
Gold Prices
|Gold Purity
|Per Tola )
|Per 1 Gram)
|Per 10 Gram
|Per Ounce
|22K
|406,816
|34,878
|348,782
|988,564
|21K
|388,325
|33,292
|332,928
|943,629
|18K
|332,850
|28,536
|285,367
|808,825
Globally, gold also faced pressure, with international rates decreasing by $33 to settle at $4,174 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
In contrast to gold’s downturn, silver prices witnessed an uptick. The per-tola rate of silver rose by Rs140, reaching Rs5,522.