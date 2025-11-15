Gold Price in Pakistan; Per Tola Gold Price (21, 22 & 24 Karat) – 15 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs3,300 per tola, bringing new rate to Rs439,762. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,829 and was recorded at Rs377,025.

24 Karat Gold Price

City Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs439,762 Lahore Rs439,762 Islamabad Rs439,762 Peshawar Rs439,762 Quetta Rs439,762 Sialkot Rs439,762 Hyderabad Rs439,762 Faisalabad Rs439,762

Gold Prices

Gold Purity Per Tola ) Per 1 Gram) Per 10 Gram Per Ounce 22K 406,816 34,878 348,782 988,564 21K 388,325 33,292 332,928 943,629 18K 332,850 28,536 285,367 808,825

Globally, gold also faced pressure, with international rates decreasing by $33 to settle at $4,174 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

In contrast to gold’s downturn, silver prices witnessed an uptick. The per-tola rate of silver rose by Rs140, reaching Rs5,522.