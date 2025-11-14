Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan | Per Tola Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 14 November 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:17 am | Nov 14, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs3000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed significant increase amid upward in international bullion trading. Per Tola gold prices surged to Rs443,062 while rate for 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs379,854.

Gold Price Update

City Price (Per Tola)
Karachi Rs443,062
Lahore Rs443,062
Islamabad Rs443,062
Peshawar Rs443,062
Quetta Rs443,062
Sialkot Rs443,062
Hyderabad Rs443,062
Faisalabad Rs443,062

In the international market, the value of gold bullion moved up by USD83 per ounce, reaching $4,207. Meanwhile, silver prices in the global market showed a modest increase of USD1, trading at USD52 per ounce.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Back home, silver prices continued to rise in the local market. The price of silver per tola climbed by Rs228 to reach Rs5,662, while the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs196, settling at Rs4,854.

 

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now