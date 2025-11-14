Gold Rate Today in Pakistan | Per Tola Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 14 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed significant increase amid upward in international bullion trading. Per Tola gold prices surged to Rs443,062 while rate for 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs379,854.

Gold Price Update

City Price (Per Tola) Karachi Rs443,062 Lahore Rs443,062 Islamabad Rs443,062 Peshawar Rs443,062 Quetta Rs443,062 Sialkot Rs443,062 Hyderabad Rs443,062 Faisalabad Rs443,062

In the international market, the value of gold bullion moved up by USD83 per ounce, reaching $4,207. Meanwhile, silver prices in the global market showed a modest increase of USD1, trading at USD52 per ounce.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Back home, silver prices continued to rise in the local market. The price of silver per tola climbed by Rs228 to reach Rs5,662, while the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs196, settling at Rs4,854.