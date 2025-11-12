Gold breaks two-day winning streak, drops by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after massive increase in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs434,762 per tola compared to Rs 435,762 on last trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of fell by Rs857 to Rs372,738 from Rs373,595.

In the international market, gold prices plunged by $59 to reach $4,124 as against $4,134.

However, the silver prices witnessed an upward trend as the per tola rate rose by Rs81 to Rs5,424 and the 10-gram price by Rs69 to Rs4,658.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs5,900 to climb to Rs435,762. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,065, reaching Rs373,595.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive trend on Wednesday, as the index surged by 849.52 points, reaching 158,720.02 as trading is underway.

This marked a 0.54% increase from the previous trading session, where the market closed at 157,870.50.

During the day, the market reached a high of 159,516.41, while the lowest point recorded was 157,203.54, indicating some fluctuations throughout the trading session. Despite these ups and downs, the overall performance remained strong.

The trading volume for the day stood at 127,983,163 shares, suggesting a healthy level of market activity. This positive movement comes as a welcome sign for investors, reflecting investor confidence despite global economic uncertainties.