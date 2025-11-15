Petrol price remains unchanged, Diesel up by Rs6 per litre for November

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani government has announced updated petroleum prices for the next fortnight, keeping petrol price unchnages, while High Speed Diesel price soared by Rs6 per litre.

Petrol Price Product Old Price New Price Change High Speed Diesel (HSD) 278.44 284.44 +6.00 Motor Spirit (MS/Petrol) 265.45 265.45 0.00

The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 6.00 per liter, rising from Rs 278.44 to Rs 284.44. This hike is mainly attributed to a recent surge in international diesel prices, which has increased the cost of imports for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the price of Petrol remains steady at Rs 265.45 per liter, despite minor declines in global petrol prices. The government’s decision aims to maintain stability for private transport users.

The increase in diesel prices is expected to impact the transportation, industrial, and agricultural sectors, potentially leading to higher costs for logistics, food, and other goods across the country.