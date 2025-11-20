Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy in stylish Instagram post

Bollywood’s renowned actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor has shared the joyful news of expecting her second child.

The actress confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, announcing the happy news with a photo shoot. She posted pictures in a vintage hot-pink blazer and matching skirt, where she showcased her baby bump. She captioned the post with the word “Mother.”

Anand Ahuja left a loving comment on his wife’s post, writing, “Baby’s mom — and a stylish mom too.”

Celebrities from the showbiz industry and fans congratulated the actress and sent her best wishes.

It is worth mentioning that Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, after which she moved to London. The couple welcomed their first son in August 2022.