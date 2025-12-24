Saba Qamar lands in trouble for wearing police uniform

LAHORE – A petition has been filed in a sessions court seeking the registration of a case against actress Saba Qamar over a video in which she is seen wearing a police uniform.

The application was submitted by a citizen, Wasim Zawar, through advocate Mujaddid Bajwa. The petitioner argued that the actress appeared in a video wearing the uniform of a Superintendent of Police (SP), which allegedly constitutes a violation of the law.

According to the plea, wearing a police uniform without authorization is prohibited, and the act reportedly affected the morale of the Punjab Police and harmed the institution’s image.

The applicant stated that the matter was brought to the attention of the police, but no action had been taken so far.

After an initial hearing, the sessions court sought a report from the Anarkali police station. The court has been requested to issue directions for the registration of a case against the actress. Further proceedings are expected after the police submit their report at the next hearing.

A day earlier, Saba Qamar, known for her striking beauty and versatile acting, shared a set of jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her “soft moments” before stepping into the spotlight.

In the post, Saba Qamar is seen wearing a white, textured V-neck robe, which gives off a relaxed, elegant vibe. The robe, which appears to be a bathrobe or similar casual wrap, is designed with a tie-waist closure.

Saba, effortlessly chic, holds a glass as she poses for the camera, her graceful demeanor capturing the essence of tranquility and comfort. She paired the look with minimal makeup, further enhancing her natural beauty.

Captioning the post, she writes, “Soft moments before the spotlight,” a phrase that resonates with her ability to balance both glamour and simplicity in her everyday life.

Saba Qamar, one of Pakistan’s leading actresses, has consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable talent. She has been a part of numerous successful TV dramas, including “Mera Saeein,” “Baaghi,” and “Digest Writer.”