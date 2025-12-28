Woman among three arrested after rape of 11-year-old in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, after alleged rape of 11-year-old girl. The young victim had been residing in the home of the woman who has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police confirmed a report was lodged, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani immediately took notice of the incident. A formal case has been registered, and the investigation is being closely monitored by senior police officials to ensure prompt and thorough action.

The victim has undergone complete medical examination, and authorities are collecting evidence against the individuals in custody. Police officials assured that the case will be pursued strictly on merit and that the law will take its course.

Police highuips also stressed that violence, sexual assault, and harassment against women and children are completely intolerable and will be met with strict legal action.

Child abuse in Pakistan continue to report as children, especially those in poverty or working as laborers, are highly vulnerable, while many cases go unreported due to social stigma and fear. Sexual abuse is particularly underreported, and online exploitation is an emerging concern with increased internet access.

Although Pakistan has laws like the Pakistan Penal Code, provincial child protection acts, and regulations for media content, enforcement remains weak, and justice is often delayed. Despite efforts, and legislation, cultural barriers, lack of awareness, and institutional gaps make child protection challenging, highlighting the urgent need for stronger legal enforcement, awareness, and dedicated child welfare mechanisms.