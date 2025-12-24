‘It’s my choice’ – Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter reacts to backlash over wedding outfit

LAHORE – Maheen Khan, the daughter of renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has fiercely responded to criticism over her choice of attire at her recent Mayun and Nikkah ceremonies.

The young woman, who tied the knot in a highly publicized wedding, wore an outfit designed by an Indian designer, which sparked an online debate.

Photos from Maheen Khan’s Mayun and Nikkah celebrations went viral on social media, but not everyone was pleased with her fashion choice.

Some users took to social media to criticize Maheen for wearing a dress designed by an Indian designer, pointing out that it didn’t align with Pakistani cultural traditions.

Maheen Khan, however, wasn’t having any of it. In a video that quickly gained traction on social media, she addressed her critics, saying, “Please stop interfering in other people’s lives.

Whether I wear an Indian, Chinese, or Afghan designer’s outfit, it’s my choice. It’s my wedding, so what’s the problem?”

Her strong stance quickly sparked reactions online. Some supporters defended Maheen, emphasizing the importance of personal choice, while others felt her choice didn’t reflect Pakistani cultural values.