Shadab Khan returns to T20s as Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka Series

LAHORE – Pakistan named 15-member squad for the high-stakes three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, a tour seen as crucial ahead of the T20 World Cup. The team will travel to Sri Lanka in phases on January 4 and 5, 2026, with Salman Ali Agha entrusted with the captaincy.

The squad announcement brought major talking points, including return of Shadab Khan to the T20 setup following shoulder surgery, and the maiden inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Muhammad Nafiq, who has earned his first call-up to the national T20 squad.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three T20Is, all set to be played in Dambulla. The matches are scheduled for January 7, 9, and 11, and are expected to serve as a decisive audition for players aiming to secure a place in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Pakistan T20 Squad against Sri Lanka

The selected squad features Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Muhammad Nafiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.

The series will be played without some of Pakistan’s biggest stars. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf will miss the Sri Lanka tour as they are currently in Australia participating in the Big Bash League. Adding to concerns, Shaheen Afridi is also nursing a knee injury.

With a new captain at the helm, fresh talent in the mix, and senior stars absent, the Sri Lanka T20 series promises high drama and could prove to be a turning point for Pakistan’s white-ball future.