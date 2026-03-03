A social media user has shared a video on X showing a terminal of the Dubai International Airport and a passenger plane of the Emirates into flame.

The video has been shared at a time when Iran has launched retaliatory strikes to hit targets in countries of the US allies, including the UAE, following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The video has garnered two million views in hours after it was posted, sparking concerns from people in the comments section.

إنا لله وإنا اليه راجعون مطار دبي اصبح خارج الخدمة نهائيا حفظ الله الامارات😏 pic.twitter.com/T5bonuwij7 — ابوفيصل 🇸🇦 (@alshagiri) March 3, 2026

One of the users in comment section asked Grok, an AI assistant on X, to verify if the video is authentic.

Grok’s Reply

“No, that’s not entirely accurate. Dubai Airport was temporarily closed due to regional security developments (Iranian strikes), but it resumed limited operations since the evening of March 2. There are now flights operating (like some scheduled departures and arrivals).

“The video shows a previous incident or damage, not a final closure. Check the official Dubai Airports website for updates.”

Furthermore, there are no such reports of fire incident at the Dubai airport. Therefore, the video shared on X appears to be fake.