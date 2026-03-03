Us Embassy In Riyadh Ablaze In Massive Iranian Drone Strike

JEDDAH – Massive explosions jolted diplomatic quarter of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sending black plumes of smoke spiraling into the sky where foreign embassies and diplomatic residences stand.

According to explosive reports, two drones reportedly struck US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, triggering fire and causing what officials described as “limited fire and minor material damage.” Eyewitnesses termed scene as chaotic, with sirens and emergency responses flooding the normally secure diplomatic area.

Riyadh Drone Attack

US EMBASSY IN RIYADH ENGULFED IN FLAMES — IRANIAN DRONE REPORTEDLY STRIKES pic.twitter.com/uNpBrt1X9s — RT (@RT_com) March 3, 2026

Online clips show reported seeing dark clouds of smoke hovering over the zone where foreign diplomats reside, raising immediate concerns about the security of international missions.

Saudi military officials confirmed the embassy was targeted by two drone attacks, intensifying fears of escalating regional aggression. US mission responded swiftly, issuing a shelter-in-place order for its facilities in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran and warning personnel to avoid non-essential travel to military installations.

The attack comes amid growing tensions as Iran has ramped up missile and drone operations in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, expanding its reach across the volatile Persian Gulf region.

Analysts warn that this surge in hostilities could mark a dangerous escalation, with implications for global security and energy markets.

United States Embassy in Saudi Arabia took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure the public, stating that the incident resulted in only minor damage. However, the images of smoke and reports of explosions have already sparked international concern.