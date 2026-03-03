Honda Pridor new 2026 model price in Pakistan

LAHORE – Atlas Honda has introduced a refreshed version of its Honda Pridor motorcycle in Pakistan, emphasizing improved comfort and fuel efficiency for everyday commuters.

The new model features updated graphics and sticker designs, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. However, the overall design, structure, and performance specifications remain the same as the previous version.

The company has specifically marketed the updated Pridor as a bike that delivers a comfortable and stable ride while maintaining excellent fuel economy, catering to daily riders.

Similar to the launch of the Honda CB125F earlier this year, which also only received cosmetic changes without any mechanical upgrades, the Pridor’s core features remain unaltered.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in March 2026

The price for the new Honda Pridor is set at Rs. 211,900, keeping it competitive in the market.

Despite the cosmetic updates, the bike retains its original engine, performance, frame, and suspension specifications, ensuring consistency for loyal customers.