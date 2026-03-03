Punjab announces schedule of class 1-8 annual exams in government schools

LAHORE – The annual examinations for Punjab’s government schools will begin on March 9, 2026 as date sheet has been unveiled.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the afternoon shift will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

However, on Fridays, the afternoon shift will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The exam schedule has been announced as follows:

1st Grade: English exam on March 9.

2nd Grade: General Knowledge exam.

3rd Grade: Islamic Studies and Ethics exam.

4th Grade: Mathematics exam.

5th Grade: Islamic Studies and Ethics exam.

6th Grade: Mathematics exam.

7th Grade: Computer Science and Arabic exams.

8th Grade: Mathematics exam.

Additionally, the schedule includes exams for Quran Recitation, Quran Translation, Tajweed Rules, and special papers for Reading, Listening, and Speaking.

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the education boards have been instructed to ensure full adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the end-of-year SBA (School-Based Assessment) exams.